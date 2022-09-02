Paris Area Weekend Events

The Hatch Chile Festival returns to the Paris Farmer’s, and Artisans’ Market Saturday from 8:00 am-1:00 pm. They will have 2,100 pounds of chiles from New Mexico, and the chile roasters will operate until about 3:00 in the afternoon. In addition, there will be mariachi music, kids’ games, burger sliders, and much more.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it’s the TMBRA “Barber Hills Hard Labor” Mountain Bike Race. It takes place on the Barber Hills Trail at Pat Mayse Lake. Practice is today from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and the race is on Sunday at 8:00 am.

Saturday is the monthly free first responders breakfast at First Christian Church, 780 20th NE in Paris. Serving is from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. In addition, all first responders receive gifts and a chance to guess the number of items in a jar for a $50 cash door prize.

The Aspire Church resale shop will be REOPENING Tuesday, September 6, at 10:00 am at their new location, 514 Graham Street in Paris. Shop hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 am-1:00 pm.