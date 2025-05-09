Header Mowers Header 2024
Paris Area Weekend Events

Paris Quilt Show is happening today from 9am til 5pm and tomorrow from 9am till 3:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. The event is hosted by the Red River Quilt Guild. Proceeds benefit the Benefitting the Paris Pregnancy Care Center.

The United Way of Lamar County GOAT YOGA fundraiser is back tomorrow.  Last year this event SOLD OUT, so get your tickets now! In addition to a yoga class with baby and goats, the Credit Union of Texas food truck will be there with free breakfast for all participants and free flowers for all moms.

The 13th Annual Jenny Burton Rushin Memorial BBQ Cook-off is happening tomorrow at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category for brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken. Grand Champion must be entered in all categories. $3000 in prize money! Gates open at 10am, food served at noon. Tickets are $15 to eat, kids 7 and under eat free. Plus there will be a great lineup of prizes.

The annual Deport Car Show is scheduled for tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Deport at the Hale Glover Community Center. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.There will be door prizes, lunch and raffles throughout the day.

