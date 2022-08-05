Paris Area Weekend Events

First Christian Church at 780 20th NE Paris Texas will be serving all area First Responders their monthly Free Breakfast Saturday with Pancakes, Sausage and Paris Coffee Company Coffee and Orange Juice and Milk tomorrow between 8 and 9am. Free gifts to each first responder attending and $50 door prize to responder guessing closest to number of items in the jar upon entry.

A two day fund-raiser for Lamar County Young Life will be held today and Saturday at the Fasken Ranch on County Road 42500 in Paris. It starts with a Fish Fry this evening from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Saturday morning at 8 there will be a Skeet Shooting tournament for individuals or teams of 5 shooters. Registration includes targets, ear protection, 100 clays, and a meal to follow.

The Maxey House will be hosting a Teacher Appreciation Open House tomorrow from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Local teachers, homeschoolers, and school staff are invited to bring their families to this appreciation event. Come and enjoy a self-guided tour, refreshments, and treats. Visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.

Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive tomorrow from 10am-noon. Dewey and Cooper Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.