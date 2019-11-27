Paris Area Weekend Festivities

Dylan’s Drivers will be closed Thanksgiving but will resume operations on Friday and Saturday from 10pm until 230am. Call 903-905-4959 for a free, safe and confidential ride home from parties and bars.

The Honey Grove Christmas Parade and tree lighting is at 5:30pm on Saturday on the HG downtown square. The tree lighting will follow.

Sunday is the benefit for Sandy Martin from noon till 6:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in Paris. It’s $10 admission per person and includes burger/chips/drink while five-year olds and younger are free. There will be baked goods, shirts, prize opportunities, and a 50/50. Plus music and a live and silent auction. All proceeds will go directly to Sandy and Joey Martin.