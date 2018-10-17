Paris Area Weekend Preview

Elks Lodge has a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge. (10/20)

—

Every Saturday through October the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market is open from 8:00 am till 1:00 pm. Come out and enjoy some great food, check out some handmade items and get your fill of homegrown goodness!

—

On Call Home Health offers free Diabetic Educational Management classes every Wednesday at 4:30 at 147 N. Collegiate. Call 903-784-6300 for more info.

—

“Dracula,” presented by Paris Community Theatre is Friday and Saturdays (Oct 12-13, 19-20) at 7:30 pm and Sunday (Oct 21) at 2:30 pm. It is based on the novel by Bram Stoker. For more info and tickets, go to pctonstage.com.

—

The Historic Red River County Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Banquet with the installation of 2018-2019 Chamber Board of Directors and Officers will be held Thursday (Oct 18) at 6:30 pm in the Clarksville High School Cafetorium.

—

There will be a Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society Saturday (Oct 20) at the Red River County Fairgrounds in Clarksville. The event is rain or shine. Entry fee is $50 per team of two. It is double elimination. Registration is limited. Food, prizes, and loads of fun! For more info call Deana Tharpe at 701-425-7129.

—

The Second Annual Trooper Jeffrey Don Nichols BBQ Cook-Off is Saturday (Oct 20) at the Love Civic Center Pavillion from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. There are several classes including Brisket and Ribs and a dessert category. Lunch will be served to the public from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm as well. Adults $10, Kids under ten are $5 each. All proceeds to the Jeffrey Don Nichols Scholarship Fund.

—-

The Fifth Annual Mannequin Night Saturday (Oct 20) from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. This annual event has approximately 125 mannequins posed in front of and inside windows of beautiful downtown businesses in a costume of the theme Halloween Town.

Food trucks are available and downtown restaurants remain open late and many shops remain open for shopping and browsing. The movie Halloween Town will be shown at dusk on 1st Street SE. Texas bands, The 12th Street Jam Band, and the Rhythm Addicts, start playing on the East side of the Plaza at 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. If interested in volunteering to be a mannequin sign up via the Signup Genius link posted on facebook page Mannequin Night in Paris, Tx.

—

Mummy & Me Saturday (Oct 20) at 6:30 pm at Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce. It is Mother-Son Night! It includes a Museum Play, Monster Munchies, Halloween Activities, Photos that are not included in ticket price of $35 per Couple. An extra son is $5 with a free costume available at ticket purchase. Call the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055 for Tickets. There is more at http://www.netxcm.com

