Paris Back to School Bash Slated for August 10

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris Back to School Bash and school supply distribution

returns to the Love Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.

Students must be present to receive school supplies at the event which also features

games, entertainment and food vendors.

Local businesses are needed to provide school supplies and can set up booths to

distribute supplies to students. Organizers expect a repeat of the over 5,000 students

who received school supplies during the 2023 inaugural event.

“This event was scheduled before area school districts announced the change to 4-day

school weeks and an earlier first day of classes.” Paris Deputy City Manager Robert

Vine said. “We weren’t able to change the bash date, but we believe it is still important

to help students and their teachers have the supplies they need for a successful school

year.”

Businesses and individuals who want to participate can find a list of needed supplies at

www.ParisTexas.gov/BackToSchool. Monetary contributions are also acceptable.

Organizers are also looking for barbers, dentists and eye care professionals to offer free

haircuts and basic dental and eye exams. Anyone interested in volunteering can email

BackToSchool@ParisTexas.gov.