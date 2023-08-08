The Inaugural City of Paris Back-to-School Bash has been declared a resounding success, drawing over 5,000 Attendees

Paris, TX – August 7,2023- The City of Paris is delighted to announce the triumphant outcome of its inaugural Back-to-School Bash, an extraordinary event that brought together the community in a spirit of unity, generosity, and shared purpose. With an incredible turnout of well over 5,000 attendees, the event marked a momentous celebration of collective support for our young learners as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Held at the Love Civic Center on Saturday August 5th, the Inaugural City of Paris Back-to-School Bash turned out to be an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impact on families, volunteers, and local businesses alike. The committee that partnered with the City to put this event together extends heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this remarkable event.

A special round of applause goes to the following organizations whose dedication and generosity made the Back-to-School Bash an outstanding achievement:

∙ Trinity Black Car Service, and Cottonwood Barn Venue for setting up and managing the community store, providing attendees with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. ∙ HTeaO for their thoughtful donation of water, ensuring that attendees stayed refreshed and hydrated throughout the event.

∙ Credit Union of Texas for their generous donation and for taking the lead in cooking and serving delicious hotdogs to the attendees.

∙ Walmart of Paris for contributing door prizes, adding an element of excitement and surprise to the Back-to-School Bash.

∙ Impact Church for providing all the support and volunteers that you provided. ∙ Dr. Scott with Paris Children’s Dentistry for doing free dental exams on all the children that stopped by.

∙ Special thanks to the following organizations and entities that generously supported and participated in the event: Signature Care, Paris Pregnancy Center, City Square, PNG, Boys and Girls Club, Whataburger, East Texas broadcasting, Golden Soul, Tx Health Steps, Frozin Spoon, TxDOT, Visiting Angels, Direct Insurance, Paris Public Library, Embark Care, SHR, Boy Scouts, Bounce and Play, First Federal, Safe T, Lamar Ave Church of Christ, Pediatric Clinic of Paris, Town Parc, Paris Soccer Association, RPM Staffing, Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff Department, Tax Specialist, Olivia Angels,

Lekisha Custom Designs, Hair by Gabby, Lonke Stylzz, Knights Paris MC, His Place Fellowship, My Peoples Beauty Supplies and many more.

Ashley Green, who has been heavily involved with similar events in prior years for Lamar County, played a huge role in coordinating this year’s event. “This event is a testament to the unwavering spirit of community collaboration and support. By coming together, we have demonstrated our commitment to nurturing and empowering the next generation of leaders, learners, and thinkers”, said Green.

“This event was about coming together as a community to fill a need and serve the youth of Lamar County.” Assistant City Manager, Robert Vine.

“It is difficult to be anything but proud to be a part of the team that serves the City of Paris when you see our community come together like this to benefit our youth”, said Mayor Reginald B. Hughes. “This was a great event and we look forward to making it even better next year. Today was a perfect example of how we can all work together and make a positive difference”.

The City of Paris and the committee members involved in the Back-to-School Bash are thrilled to have witnessed the overwhelming success of this year’s event and are already planning next year’s event, which is expected to be held entirely indoors. We have made arrangements and accommodations to beat the heat next year.