Paris’ Back-To-School Splash

The City of Paris’s Back-to-School Bash and Supply Distribution will return to the Love Civic Center on Saturday, August 10, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Students must be present to receive school supplies at the event, which also features games, entertainment, and food vendors. Local businesses are needed to provide school supplies and can set up booths to distribute supplies to students. Organizers expect a repeat of the over 5,000 students who received school supplies during the 2023 inaugural event.