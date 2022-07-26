Deadline Extended to July 31 For the Paris Balloon and Music Festival T-Shirt Contest

2022 Paris Balloon and Music Festival

T-Shirt Design Contest

“Pop Art, Comic Book Style”

Art that imitates the style of commercial printing techniques and subject matter of Comic strips Roy Lichtenstein. See example

at the bottom of page:

Design must contain an image of a Hot Air Balloon and text that says 2022 Paris Balloon and Music Festival.

And Must be 100% original Art

Submission due date: July 1st, 2022

Design Guidelines:

Art design for screen printing is very different from any other type of design. This is due in large part to the inherent limitations of the screen printing process. In

addition, the size of the designs necessitates the use of vector art as opposed to pixel based art. Blowing up art to fit on the full back of a t-shirt, or similar garment,

(13”x 18”) requires crisp and exact lines. There are two ways to submit artwork. Hand drawn or digital submission.

Hand Drawn Submission:

If chosen as the winner, the hand drawn submissions would have to be scanned in to create the printing screen so they must be bold. Must be in black and white

only, sharpie or ink. There can be no gradients, shadows, or colour tints. The thinnest lines cannot be less than 0.25 point. Size of artwork should be actual size

13”x18”. You may submit a photo of your artwork but if chosen as the winner your original artwork will have to be delivered to Paris Area Artts Alliance to be

scanned.

Digital Submission:

The art must be submitted as an .eps, .ai, or .pdf file. The art must be black and white only. There can be no gradients, shadows, or colour tints

The thinnest lines cannot be less than 0.25 point. All text should be converted to outline

File Programs and Format: Designs for clothing require the vector art format due to the necessity to blow up and resize art work. Since there are a variety of vector

art programs, we have chosen the industry standard; Adobe Illustrator. If we had to get every vector art program and convert different versions of each file sent, we

would have more trouble opening the files than we do already. We prefer the files to be sent in the .ai or .eps format (.pdf is also okay). We run Adobe Illustrator

CS2 to CS5. If the file is bigger than 1 Mb it should be zipped

Thinnest line can be no less the .25 point: Screens are made by putting a chemical emulsion on a mesh surface. Since the screen mesh is of a certain finite size,

only lines over a certain line can actually hold the emulsion. So you are limited to about a .25 point line for screen printing.

Text converted to outlines: Because there are thousands of fonts, and we could not have all of them installed in our computer, it is necessary for all text to be

converted to outlines. This will allow us to view your files as they were designed, instead of having our program convert your font to one that is installed. If you

don’t know who to convert text to outlines, please make sure you email a copy of the font you have used. In Windows, you can ‘copy & paste’ the font you used

from the ‘fonts’ folder found in the control panel.

All Artwork will become the property of Paris Balloon And Music Association. The winner will be given recognition and a cash prize of $100.

If you have questions please contact Lena

Spencer : Lenaspencer@gmail.com

There is no charge to submit ideas, participants are limited to three designs per person.

Include Name, Age, School or Business, Phone Number, Email Address.

Submit artwork to:

www.parisballoonandmusicfestival@gmail.com

by July 31st, 2022

Example of comic book style art.