Paris Bank Robbery Update

Gandy

Lamar County Jail

Paris Police responded to a panic alarm/robbery at 305 Lamar at 2:41 pm on August 22, 2019. While responding, a patrol officer observed an individual matching the description given by the victims, running between houses between Houston Street and Price Streets and gave chase. The suspect was apprehended in the back yard of a residence on E. Price Street. The officer arrested 38-year-old Christopher David Gandy, last known address in Detroit, and he admitted to officers that he was the suspect. Gandy walked in to the bank and handed a teller a note that stated that he had a bomb connected to his phone (at an unknown location but) at a school. The teller gave Gandy the cash in the till. Gandy left the scene and was located within a block of the bank. Officers located and recovered all of the cash. Gandy told officers that the bomb was a hoax. Gandy was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail awaiting arraignment.