Paris Baseball Announces Delay Through May 4th

From Paris Optimist Baseball: Due to the rapidly revolving situation with COVID-19, the Paris Optimist will extend the suspension of it’s baseball activities until May 4th to support the nation’s need to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keep the kids safe. This is a quickly changing situation. We will continue to monitor information and assess conditions provided by the CDC, State and City of Paris. If things change, we will continue to provide updates. Stay in contact with the Paris Optimist Facebook and web pages. We are going to make every effort to have a baseball season. Play ctach and work on baseball skills with your player and be ready when we announce “PLAY BALL!”