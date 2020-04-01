" /> Paris Baseball Announces Delay Through May 4th – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Paris Baseball Announces Delay Through May 4th

5 hours ago

 

From Paris Optimist Baseball: Due to the rapidly revolving situation with COVID-19, the Paris Optimist will extend the suspension of it’s baseball activities until May 4th to support the nation’s need to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keep the kids safe. This is a quickly changing situation. We will continue to monitor information and assess conditions provided by the CDC, State and City of Paris. If things change, we will continue to provide updates. Stay in contact with the Paris Optimist Facebook and web pages. We are going to make every effort to have a baseball season. Play ctach and work on baseball skills with your player and be ready when we announce “PLAY BALL!”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     