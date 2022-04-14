Paris Battle Of The Badges

The Farmers Bank Foundation hosts its first Battle of the Badges Basketball Game at Trinity Christian Academy in Paris Thursday (Apr 14) at 6:45. The Farmers Bank Foundation is donating $25,000. Additionally, they add the total money raised from the live and silent auctions to the donation. To determine who will receive sixty percent of the cut, the Paris Police Department and Paris Fire Department will battle it out in the court. There will be a hamburger supper before the game. For more information, visit https://www.rightattheheart.com/farmers-bank-foundation.