A three-day BBQ cook-off is planned for the weekend of December 3 to raise money for scholarships for students at the Paris, Chisum, Prairiland, and North Lamar school districts. There will be a guaranteed payout of $10,000 in prize money, and the cost for early registration is $225. Categories are ribs, pork butt, turkey, chicken, and brisket. Sponsorships at multiple levels are available. Email Paul@paristexas.com or call 903-784-2501 for more information.