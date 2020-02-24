Paris Boards and Commissions

The city of Paris is in need of a couple of city residents to serve on the Building & Standards Commission. The Commission is very important to the community, because it evaluates and declares structures dangerous or substandard and determines the remedy for having the structure comply with codes and ordinances. Members must be residents of the city and, as nearly as possible, represent each council district. Must be a registered voter in Paris. This commission meets on the third Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903) 784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. You can also visit the City’s website at www.paristexas.gov and download the application.