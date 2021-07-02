Paris Boil Water Notice

On July 1, 2021, lightning struck the communication tower at the Water Treatment Plant, resulting in communication loss with our ground storage water pump facility. During the communication loss, the pumps at this facility turned off, even though operational staff had computer indication the pumps were still in operation. When it was discovered the pumps were off, water treatment staff switched the operation of the pumps to manual mode, unfortunately the storage tank levels had dropped to the point of distribution system pressures falling below the required 20 PSI, prompting this precautionary notice. Once in manual mode, the pumps began refilling the elevated storage tanks, allowing for pressures to rise above the minimum requirement.

The boil water notice will be rescinded when laboratory analysis results are obtained.

Official Statement From Director of Utilities

For Immediate Release Contact: DOUG HARRIS, DIRECTOR OF UTILITIES

JULY 2, 2021 Phone: (903) 784-2464

LOW DISTRIBUTION PRESSURES BELOW 20 PSI

Due to low distribution pressures (below 20 pounds per square inch (psi)), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Paris public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact either Doug Harris, Director of Utilities, or Danny Rowell, Water Treatment Superintendent, at 903-784-2464.

