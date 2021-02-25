" /> PARIS BOIL WATER NOTICE RESCINDED FEBRUARY 25, 2021 – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

PARIS BOIL WATER NOTICE RESCINDED FEBRUARY 25, 2021

3 hours ago

 

On February 23, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Paris public water system, TX1390002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 25, 2021.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact either Doug Harris, Director of Utilities, or Danny Rowell, Water Treatment Superintendent, at 903-784-2464.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     