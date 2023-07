A 4-year- old Paris boy has died after falling into a pool over the weekend at Moody Gardens in Galveston. Authorities say first EMS was called to the pool at about 9:30 Saturday night when Asher Rayburn was found in the hotel pool. Bystanders performed life-saving measures before EMS arrived and they took over. Asher was taken to the hospital and died Sunday morning. There is no sign of any foul play but an investigation will be conducted.