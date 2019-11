Friday, December 6th at 6pm at the Gibraltar Hotel the Boys and Girls Club of Paris will have their biggest fundraiser of the year. The original location was lost in that fire the other day so this is a new venue. It’s the 70th annual auction. The auction will run from 6 p.m. until all the items are bid.Tons of awesome items will be auctioned including music memorabilia from the Oak Ridge Boys, sports memorabilia from Dallas sports teams, vacation packages and much more.