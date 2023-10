Paris-Lamar County Health District Outreach Recovery Fall Festival Candy Drive continues through October 20. Please Help With Candy Donations Benefiting City Square advocates for Poverty In Lamar County And The Contenders Bowling Team for adults with special needs. Drop Off Locations are Paris Lamar County Health District at 400 W Sherman St, Hair Works at 1850 Pine Bluff, Nutrition Journey 201 Collegiate, or Sassy Sisters at 3665 Lamar.