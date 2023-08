Paris CASA for Kids is hosting its annual fundraiser Saturday, August 26, at TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen. The event will include dinner and dessert, a live and silent auction, music by Mix Society, and much more. The cost is $50 per person or $75 per couple. For more information and tickets, call 903-737-4346. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Paris CASA serves children of Lamar, Red River, and Delta counties.