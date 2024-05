Paris Chalet, a senior living facility providing compassionate care to all Paris residents is hosting a hamburger fundraiser Friday May 17. Money raised will be used to redo their courtyard and build a new pergola. Hamburgers will be $6 and can be picked up or delivered. Orders for hamburgers need to be placed by May 10 by contacting Daisy Howell at 903-784-8800 or administrator, Cari Roan at 903-900-8722.