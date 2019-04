April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris is inviting you to a Pinwheel Garden Planting and Open House Reception Friday, April 5. The pinwheel planting will be at 10:30 am and the open house from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris 711 Pine Bluff. Also, the Child Advocacy Center in Paris will celebrate its 20th Anniversary today.