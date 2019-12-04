Paris Citizens Police Academy Class

Paris Police Department

Citizens Police Academy Class 2020-11

Accepting Applications

The Paris Police Department is proud to announce the scheduling of our 11th Citizens Police Academy.

Class 2020-11 will begin on January 21, 2020, on Tuesday evening at 6:00. The classes are held every Tuesday for seven weeks at the police department in the Emergency Operations Center with classes beginning at 6:00 pm and usually finished by 9:00 pm. There is also one Saturday class where students visit the firing range for demonstrations.

The program provides insight to the public on the operations of the department. The classes are taught by our officers who have duties in the various divisions or teams of the department. Courses include Uniform Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigation, DWI Enforcement, Communications, Crime Prevention, SWAT, Community Policing, and many other aspects of the department operations. Students are encouraged to take advantage of a ride-along with an officer on patrol but not required.

Chief Bob Hundley remarked that since the start of this program in 2009, a little over 270 citizens had taken advantage of the class. “The first year we did two academies, and since we have one a year. This program fosters better relations with the citizens we serve and allows them to see what real police work is and what it isn’t. Upon graduation, students can join the CPA Alumni Association. This association has a division of ‘Citizens On Patrol” who assist the department as volunteers for traffic control, attendance at special events and provides additional eyes only patrol activity. This association has provided support to the department since its inception, and we are very proud of our volunteers.”

The program conducts a criminal history check on all applicants, and not accepted into the program are those with recent criminal backgrounds. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and class attire will be casual. For more information, contact Officer Curtis Garrett at 903-737-4111 or the Chief’s office at 903-737-4100. Applications are available at the Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville Street, or on the City’s website (www.paristexas.gov). Click on the police department page and select the page on the Citizen’s Police Academy.