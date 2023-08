The Paris News reports that Paris City Manager Grayson Path has proposed a $53.2 million budget to the city council. The budget comes with a 2% cost of living pay increase for city employees except the city manager. The budget is supported by a 47.782 cent property tax rate. That’s up 3.5 cents from last year’s tax rate because of a 6 cent increase in debt service for the refurbishment of the Water Treatment facility.