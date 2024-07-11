Paris City Council Accepting Applications for Boards and Commissions

PARIS, TEXAS – Registered voters who live in the City of Paris are needed to serve on one of five boards or commissions. The Paris City Council is accepting applications from individuals who would like to help guide, shape, and influence public policy.

Seats are available on the Traffic Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building and Standards Commission, Main Street Advisory Board, and Historic Preservation Commission. Those who may not live in the city but own property in a historic district may also apply for the Historic Preservation Commission.

Applications can be found online at www.ParisTexas.gov/Boards or picked up from the

City Clerk’s Office at 150 S.E. 1st Street. To be considered during this appointment

period, applications must be received by 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.