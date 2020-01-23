Paris City Council Agenda 01.27.20

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman Street, in Paris, Texas. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows: Opening Agenda

Call the meeting to order.

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance.

Citizens’ forum.

Consent Agenda

Approve Minutes from the meeting on January 13, 2020.

Receive reports and/or minutes from the following boards and commissions: Paris Visitors & Convention Council Quarterly Activity & Financial Reports Love Civic Center Quarterly Activity & Financial Reports Historic Preservation Commission (11-19-2019) Paris Public Library Advisory Board (12-18-2019) Paris Economic Development Corporation (12-18-2019 & 1-7-2020)

Receive the December monthly financial report.

Receive the December drainage report.

Receive demolition and code enforcement activity reports.

Accept the bid and award a contract in the amount of $61,540.00 for ground maintenance to Green’s Lawn & Landscape, the lowest responsible bidder.

Approve the appointment of Council Member Portugal to serve as the liaison to Main Street Advisory Board and Council Member Pilgrim to serve as the liaison for the PEDC.

Approve a Resolution ordering the regular municipal election for May 2, 2020.

Approve a resolution authorizing execution of a Contract for Elections Services with the Lamar County Elections Administrator.

Approve a Resolution authorizing a Joint Election Agreement between the City of Paris and Paris Independent School District.

Approve a Resolution authorizing a Joint Election Agreement between the City of Paris and North Lamar Independent School District.

Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A of the Davis Addition, located in the 2000 Block of West Sherman Street.

Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A of the Sanitation Solutions Addition, located in the 2100 Block of South Church Street – LCAD Parcel Nos. 400119 and 71936.

Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A of the CEFCO North Addition, located in the 2500 Block of North Main Street.

Approve the Final Plat of Lots 1 and 2, Block A of the CEFCO South Addition, located in the 2900 Block of South Church Street.

Approve the Replat of Lot 1, Block A of the CEFCO West Paris Addition, located in the 3900 Block of Bonham Street.

Approve amendments to the Airport Hangar Lease Agreement. Regular Agenda Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on an Ordinance considering the petition of Ramseur Baptist Church for a change in zoning from a One-Family Dwelling District No. 2 (SF2) to a General Retail District (GR), in the City of Paris, Block 287, Lots 1B and 5, located in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue.

Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on a Resolution approving a tax abatement agreement with Lionshead Specialty Tire and Wheel, to wit:

Current Owner of property: Paris Economic Development Corporation Name of Applicant: Lionshead Specialty Tire and Wheel LLC (will acquire property from PEDC) Name and location of reinvestment zone: LCAD Parcel Numbers 115907 (Northwest Paris Industrial Park, Block A, Lot 1, 9.58 acres) and 121017 (Northwest Paris Industrial Park, Block A, Lot 1A, 10.00 acres), Paris, Texas (property is in enterprise zone by virtue of 2010 U.S. Census data pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 2303 and designated a reinvestment zone by virtue of Texas Tax Code

Section 312.2011)

General description of improvements and repairs: Construction of a manufacturing and warehousing plant The total estimated cost of improvements: $5,400,000.00.

Discuss the creation of a Panhandling Ordinance, and provide direction to staff.

Discuss and act on an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a solid waste collection permit to Nelson and Tanna Stoll d/b/a Countryside Disposal, LLC.

Discuss and act on an Ordinance amending the Traffic Control Map adopted in Section 31-65(b) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Pairs, Texas; establishing stop signs stopping northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection of Church Street and Sherman Street.

Discuss and act on a Resolution forgiving certain civil penalties assessed against the property located at 1416 W. Kaufman Street.

Convene into executive session pursuant to Sec. 551.087 of the Texas Government Code, (1) to discuss or deliberate regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have located, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body and with which the governmental body is conducting economic development negotiations; or (2) to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentives to a business prospect described by Subdivision (1), as follows: Skinner Bakery.

Reconvene into Open Session and possibly take action on those matters discussed in Executive Session.

Consider and approve future events for City Council and/or City Staff pursuant to Resolution No. 2004-081.

