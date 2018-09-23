Paris City Council Agenda 09.24.18

The City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufinan Sfreet, in Paris, Texas. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

Opening Agenda

Call meeting to order. In vocation Pledge of Allegiance. Citizens’ forum.

(Persons desiring to address the Council must limit their presentation to no more than two minutes. Unless an item is posted on the Agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Council from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy, or to a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the City, Council Members, or employees, as well as individual personnel appeals are not appropriate for citizens’ forum.)

If necessary, the City Council may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this agenda.

Consent Agenda

Items on the Consent Agenda are approved by a single action of the Council, with such approval applicable to all items appearing on the Consent Agenda. A Council Member may request any item to be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered as a separate item.

Approve minutes from the meetings on September 10, 2018, September 1 1, 2018 and September 17, 2018. Receive reports and/or minutes from the following boards and commissions: Paris-Lamar County Board of Health (2-26-2018, 6-18-2018 & 7-16-2018) Historic Preservation Commission (8-8-2018) Main Street Advisory Board (8-14-2018) Building & Standards Commission (8-30-2018) Love Civic Center Governing Board (7-12-2018) Paris Visitors & Convention Council (6-18-2018) Housing Authority (8-21-2018) Receive August monthly financial report. Receive August drainage report. Receive demolition and code enforcement activity reports. Approve a Resolution designating Paris News as the Official Newspaper for the City of Paris. Approve the Final Plat of Lot l, Block A, New Beginnings Addition, located in the 400 Block ofN.W. 19th Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A, Newberry Addition, located at 2805 S.E. 3 rd Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A, The Hamilton Oaks Apartments Addition, and a Subdivision Improvement Agreement with Clancy Investments Texas, LLC.

Regular Agenda