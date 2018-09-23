Paris City Council Agenda 09.24.18

The City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufinan Sfreet, in Paris, Texas. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:
Opening Agenda
- Call meeting to order.
- In
- vocation
- Pledge of Allegiance.
- Citizens’ forum.
(Persons desiring to address the Council must limit their presentation to no more than two minutes. Unless an item is posted on the Agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Council from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy, or to a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the City, Council Members, or employees, as well as individual personnel appeals are not appropriate for citizens’ forum.)
If necessary, the City Council may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this agenda.
Consent Agenda
Items on the Consent Agenda are approved by a single action of the Council, with such approval applicable to all items appearing on the Consent Agenda. A Council Member may request any item to be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered as a separate item.
- Approve minutes from the meetings on September 10, 2018, September 1 1, 2018 and September 17, 2018.
- Receive reports and/or minutes from the following boards and commissions:
- Paris-Lamar County Board of Health (2-26-2018, 6-18-2018 & 7-16-2018)
- Historic Preservation Commission (8-8-2018)
- Main Street Advisory Board (8-14-2018)
- Building & Standards Commission (8-30-2018)
- Love Civic Center Governing Board (7-12-2018)
- Paris Visitors & Convention Council (6-18-2018)
- Housing Authority (8-21-2018)
- Receive August monthly financial report.
- Receive August drainage report.
- Receive demolition and code enforcement activity reports.
- Approve a Resolution designating Paris News as the Official Newspaper for the City of Paris.
- Approve the Final Plat of Lot l, Block A, New Beginnings Addition, located in the 400 Block ofN.W. 19th
- Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A, Newberry Addition, located at 2805 S.E. 3 rd
- Approve the Final Plat of Lot 1, Block A, The Hamilton Oaks Apartments Addition, and a Subdivision Improvement Agreement with Clancy Investments Texas, LLC.
Regular Agenda
- Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on the petition of John Bell for a change in zoning from an Office District (O) to a General Retail District (GR), in the Baker Addition, Block B, Lot 1, being located at 2300 Clarksville Street.
- Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on the petition of Cosmopolitan Beauty LLC for a change in zoning from a General Retail District (GR) to a General Retail District (GR) with a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for Permanent Make-Up Micro-blading Tattoo Salon, in the City of Paris, Block 3 15, Lot 6, being located at 3703 Lamar Avenue.
- Discuss and act on an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a solid waste collection permit to Bradley Pennington d/b/a County Trash Service LLC.
- Discuss and act on budget amendments to Paris Economic Development’s Budget FY 2017-2018.
- Discuss and possibly act on a Resolution approving and authorizing a Master Economic Development Agreement between the City of Paris, Texas, Paris Economic Development Corporation and American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC.
- Discuss and act on a Resolution approving and authorizing a Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Paris, Texas and American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC.
- Discuss and act on the Paris Economic Development Corporation’s purchase of property on South Loop 286 for a New Business Park.
- Consider and approve future events for City Council and/or City Staff pursuant to Resolution No. 2004-081.