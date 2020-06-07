Paris City Council Agenda for Monday 06.08.20

Task Force; approving a cash match from the City of Paris; and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary documents. Regular Agenda 11. Discuss and act on a Resolution Approving the Private Re -Sale of a Tract of Tax Foreclosed Property known as the Westgate Apartments to Rain Financial Services, Inc., in the amount of $75,000, and authorizing the Mayor to execute deeds. 12. Receive an update on the status of the 2017 Street Bond Projects, status of prioritized roads under the bond, general road maintenance, and discuss and act on any adjustments to prioritized road list. 13. Discuss and act on a Resolution authorizing the signing of the terms and conditions, certificates and other necessary documents to pursue the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) created by the CARES Act. 14. Discuss and act on the procurement process for the Love Civic Center Restoration Project. 15. Receive and discuss the 2020 Water & Wastewater Cost of Service Study. 16. Discuss and act on an Ordinance granting a taxicab license to Michael Glenn Turner d/b/a Texaz Transportation to operate a taxicab business on the public streets of the City of Paris. eve affirmative votes are required for passage of this ordinance) 17. Discuss and act on an Ordinance amending Article XI of Chapter Two, Section 2-551 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Paris, Texas, to remove the requirement that the Mayor nominate members for the Municipal Band Commission. 18. Discuss and act on procedures for the appointment of the board and commission members. 19. Discuss and possibly act on removal of Director or Directors from the Paris Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors pursuant to Sec. 4.11 of the Bylaws of the Paris Economic Development Corporation. (Pursuant to the Bylaws of the Paris Economic Development Corporation, five affirmative votes are required to remove a Director from the PEDC Board of Directors) 20. Consider and approve future events for City Council and/or City Staff pursuant to Resolution No. 2004-081. 21. Adjournment. Certification I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in the City Hall Annex, 150 First St. SE, Paris, Texas and on the City's website at www.paristexas.gov, no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 5, 2020. ice Ellis, City Clerk