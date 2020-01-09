Paris City Council Agenda

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in regular session at 5:30 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chamber, 107 E. Kaufman Street, in Paris. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

Opening Agenda

l . Call meeting to order.

Pledge of Allegiance. Citizens’ forum.

(Persons desiring to address the Council must limit their presentation to no more than two minutes. Unless an item is posted on the Agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Council from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy, or to a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the City, Council Members, or employees, as well as individual personal appeals, are not appropriate for citizens’ forum.)

If necessary, the City Council may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this agenda.

Consent Agenda

Items on the Consent Agenda are approved by a single action of the Council, with such approval applicable to all items appearing on the Consent Agenda. A Council Member may request any item to be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered as a separate item.

Approve Minutes from the meeting on December 9, 2019. Receive reports and/or minutes from the following boards and commissions: Board of Adjustment (11-5-2019) Paris Economic Development Corporation (11-7-2019 & 11-25-2019) Housing Authority (9-17-2019) Paris-Lamar County Board of Health (5-20-2019, 7-15-2019, 8-19-2019 & 10-212019) Planning & Zoning Commission (12-2-2019) Traffic Commission (10-1-2019) Receive the November 2019 financial report. Re-approve the City Investment Policy. Receive the November drainage report.

Regular Agenda

Consider all matters incident and related to the issuance and sale of the City of Paris, Texas Combination Tax and Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020, including the adoption of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of such Certificates, approving an Official Statement, a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement and an engagement letter of Bond Counsel. Conduct a public hearing, discuss and act on a resolution authorizing the City to be eligible to participate in Tax Abatements and approving Guidelines and Criteria for granting Tax Abatements. Receive and discuss a report from Chief Hundley about the creation of a safe zone at local hotels in the City of Paris. Discuss and act on an Ordinance Amending Section 26-9, “Seniority Pay,” of Chapter 26 “Police,” of the Code of Ordinances, adopting additional service steps for increases in seniority pay for the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief. Discuss and appoint Melba Harris to serve on the Civil Service Commission. Convene into executive session pursuant to Sec. 551.087 of the Texas Government Code, (l) to discuss or deliberate regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have located, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body and with which the governmental body is conducting economic development negotiations; or (2) to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect described by Subdivision (l), as follows: Project Iron Shovel. Reconvene into Open Session and possibly take action on those matters discussed in Executive Session. Consider and approve future events for City Council and/or City Staff pursuant to Resolution No. 2004-081.

Certification

