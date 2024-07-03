Paris City Council Appoints Ellis to Council Position

PARIS, TEXAS – During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Paris City Council appointed Mickey Ellis to fill the vacant District Two council seat.

Five qualified individuals applied before the June 28 deadline. Applicants included Ellis, Christopher Dux, Leslie Flynn, Kelvin Hicks and Samantha Hughes.

In closed session, the City Council interviewed the four applicants who attended the Tuesday meeting before returning to open session to appoint Ellis with a unanimous vote.

Ellis is the Pastor of Paris First Assembly of God Church, resides on West Washington Street and has lived in District Two for over 12 years. Ellis’s appointment is to complete the unexpired term of Reginald Hughes, who resigned in May. The term will expire in May of 2026 when Ellis will be eligible to seek election to the position.