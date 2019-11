Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The Paris City Council has approved a Tax Increment Re-Investment zone for the downtown area and five contiguous areas. Funding for the zone will be from city taxes on the increased property values in the area for the next 30 years. The council also voted to place restrictions on the use of shipping containers within the city limits and approved public notices for the sale of $1.5 million in certificates of obligation to refurbish Love Civic Center.