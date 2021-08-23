Paris City Council Meetings

The Paris City Council will meet at 5:30 this evening in regular session. Members will receive an update on the l $24 million water and sewer contract with Oscar Renda Construction and meet in executive session to discuss the project The council will hold a public hearing and consider adopting an amendment to the mobile food and food truck ordinance. Members will consider several zoning issues and consider re-affirming that the city will follow state law and not mandate masks or vaccinations.

The Paris City Council will meet on Wednesday at 5:30 to consider how the city will spend $100,000 on community services. The council hear presentations from various agencies will rank them according to priority.