The Paris City Council has given final approval to a tax rate of 45.37 cents per $100 property valuation. The new rate is 2.7 cents less than the previous tax rate. Revenue will be higher, however, because of the increase in property values. The council also approved a $47. 2 million budget, which is a little over $7 million more than the last budget. No one spoke at this week’s public hearing on the tax rate or the budget.