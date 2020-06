The Paris City Council has voted to raise the water and sewer rates. For a user of 2000 gallons the rate would increase about $3.27, for a 5,000 gallon use the bill would be $5.65 more and for someone who uses 10,000 – their rate would increase by $14.93. In other business, the council voted to increase the membership on the PEDC Board of Directors from 5 – 7. A motion to remove councilmember Dr. AJ Hashmi from the PEDC board died because there was no second to the motion.