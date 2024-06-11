Paris City Council Seeks Applicants To Fill District Two Council Seat

PARIS, TEXAS – The Paris City Council is accepting applications from qualified candidates interested in volunteering to serve as the District Two City Councilmember.

To be considered, an applicant must have lived in District Two for at least the last 12 months, be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, and be 18 years old. Texas Election Code prohibits convicted felons from serving on the City Council. This is a unique opportunity for personal growth and community service. Anyone interested can find the application and additional qualifications at www.ParisTexas.gov/council or pick up at 150 1st Street S.E.

Applications should include a cover letter with the applicant’s reasons for interest and qualifications for serving on the City Council. The council will interview applicants at a special meeting at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, July 2, at the Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman Street.

Applications and cover letters should be addressed to the Mayor and City Council and mailed to Attn. City Clerk, P.O. Box 9037, Paris, TX, 75461. Applications may also be delivered in person to the City Clerk’s Office, 150 1st Street S.E. Regardless of delivery method, all applications must be received by noon on Friday, June 28.

The City Council, committed to a fair and transparent selection process, expects to select an appointee during the July 2 meeting. The appointee will be sworn in during the regular City Council meeting at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 8.