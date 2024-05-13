Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Paris City Council Selects New Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem

Mihir Pankaj

 

Gary Savage

 

At Monday night’s meeting, the Paris City Council elected Mihir Pankaj as Mayor and Gary Savage as Mayor pro-Tem.

