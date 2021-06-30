Paris City Council Update

The Paris City Council has voted to rename Martin Luthor King, Jr Park on Johnson Street. By a 4-3 vote, the council changed the name of the park to Joan Mathis Park. Mathis is a retired Paris Junior College instructor and long-time community advocate.

*The Paris City Council at this week’s meeting confirmed Timothy DeGhelder to be the Director of the Public Library. Members also approved the budge for the Paris Economic Development Corporation and made appointments to city boards and commissions. Yulanda Robins Reeves was recognized for her outstanding work organizing the Juneteenth Parade.