" /> Paris City Council Update – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Paris City Council Update

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

The Paris City Council has voted to rename Martin Luthor King, Jr Park on Johnson Street.  By a 4-3 vote, the council changed the name of the park to Joan Mathis Park. Mathis is a retired Paris Junior College instructor and long-time community advocate.

*The Paris City Council at this week’s meeting confirmed Timothy DeGhelder to be the Director of the Public Library. Members also approved the budge for the Paris Economic Development Corporation and made appointments to city boards and commissions. Yulanda Robins Reeves was recognized for her outstanding work organizing the Juneteenth Parade.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     