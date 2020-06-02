Paris City Councilman Resigns Over Social Media Post

Paris City Councilman Benny Plata resigned this morning at a special emergency meeting of the council called by Mayor Dr. Steve Clifford. Clifford also asked Plata to resign. According to the Paris News, Clifford had asked the city attorney to draw up a resolution censuring Plata over a FB post Plata made which Clifford called “inappropriate and highly divisive”. Plata reportedly said in his post “ Why don’t you leave America if it’s so bad”.

Formal resignation from Councilman Plata to City Manager Grayson Path

Grayson Path

From: Benny Plata Sent: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:28 PM To: Grayson Path Subject: Resignation

I formally resign my position on City Council effective immediately. Thanks Benny Plata Sent from my iPad

Facebook Post by Paris Mayor Dr. Steve Clifford

I wish to address a statement that council member Mr. Benny Plata has made on social media. His statement was inappropriate and highly divisive. His comment in no way reflects the views and values of the Paris City Council. Upon learning of his comment, I immediately called an emergency meeting of the council to give each council member the opportunity to state his or her opinion on this matter. This meeting is scheduled for noon today over Zoom. I also instructed the city attorney to draw up a resolution for formal censure of Mr. Plata. The council will discuss and vote on this resolution during the meeting. Our nation is in turmoil over the death of Mr. George Floyd and also due to the pandemic. Our leaders have a special responsibility to the citizens during this difficult time. We must be wise, strong and empathic. We must hold ourselves to the highest possible standard as we help guide our community through these crises. I plan to support the resolution to censure Mr. Plata, and as mayor of the city of Paris, I am publicly asking him to resign from the city council immediately.

City Council Emergency Session Agenda