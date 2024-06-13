Paris Regional Health Header
Paris City Manager Submits Resignation to City Council

On Wednesday, Paris City Manager Grayson Path submitted a resignation letter to the Mayor, Mayor pro tem, and City Council. Path had accepted an offer to serve as City Manager for the City of Amarillo. The Amarillo City Council approved an agreement with Path during a June 11 meeting.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Governing Body of Paris and to its citizens for granting me the opportunity to serve and work alongside you these past four years,” the letter states. “While I am excited by the new opportunities I will be pursuing, I will always remember my time with the City of Paris with affection.”

They expect the Paris City Council to accept the resignation during its regular meeting on Monday, June 24. The Council will also discuss how to proceed and provide direction to staff.

Path, who has been in the Paris position since April 2020, has outlined a clear transition timeline. His letter designates August 2 as his official final day with the City of Paris, allowing for a comprehensive handover. He plans to begin his new role in Amarillo on August 12, ensuring a seamless transition.

