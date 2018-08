The Lamar County Humane Association will be at the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market from 9:00 to 11:00 Saturday with the KOYN Travelling Saturday Show and then at Petco Saturday from 11:00 to 4:00 this week for another Clear the Shelter Adoption Event. Currently, fully vetted dogs can be adopted for $55 and cats for $30. These special prices will continue through August 18 and you also apply for any adoption from the Paris Animal Shelter during the week.