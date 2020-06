The Paris Community Theater is hosting a garage sale fundraiser Friday and Saturday, June 27, 27 at the at The Brown Center 115 Clarksville St downtown. It will take place from 10am-4pm each day. Organizers say there will be tons of clothes, women’s, men’s, vintage, costumes, floral, furniture, file cabinets, fabric, Xmas, linens, rugs, scrap lumber, Halloween makeup, home decor, prom, party, and special occasion dresses and miscellaneous items. There will be no pre-sales.