Paris Community Theater Holding Auditions

Auditions for the musical “Marvelous Wonderettes” at Paris Community Theater will be on Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and 22, at 6:30 pm. The Marvelous Wonderettes is a show that tells the story of four female best friends who are performing at their senior prom in 1958 and then who meet up again for their ten-year high school reunion in 1968. PCT is looking for ladies from the ages 18 to their early 40s to portray these characters. There is no need to prepare a song, but feel free to pick your favorite tune from these great eras of music. PCT will Bluetooth it to their speakers for you or bring your setup. Those auditioning will also be reading scenes from the show and working on easy dance combinations. Production dates are May 13-15 and May 20-22. This show is under the direction of Amy Burrows and the music direction of Alaina Logee Downing. PCT would love to see female area singers come out for the auditions.