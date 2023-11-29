Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Community Theater Presents “A Christmas Story” – The Musical

 

 

Paris Community Theater will celebrate the holiday season with productions of “Christmas Story – the Musical”. The show is musical stage adaptation of the 1983 family favorite holiday movie written by the late author and radio personality, Jean Shepherd.  The lead character is “ Ralphie” who’s Christmas wish is a BB Gun. Performances are tomorrow night at 7:30, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 and next week at 7:30 on December 7,8,9, and at 2:30 on December 10.  For tickets or more information call 903-784-0259.

https://pctonstage.com/

