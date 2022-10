An odd-ball cast of has-been actors revive their careers in “Drop Dead!,” a potboiler murder mystery directed by “Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage” Victor Le Pewe. At the dress rehearsal, the set falls, the props break, and the producer and someone murder an actor. But the show must go on! During the opening night performance, the murders continue. The remaining thespians must save the show and their careers, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call.