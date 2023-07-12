Paris Crews Continue Searching For Water Line Break

On Monday, July 10, 2023, information was shared with the public regarding a pipeline leak in one of the two supply lines at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant that supplies treated water to the City of Paris and Lamar County.

Crews continue to work to locate the leak, which has been hindered by the weather and having to pump large amounts of water leaking from the pipe itself. It is anticipated that the nature of the repairs and the type of pipe involved will require the supply line(s) not be “under pressure” when the repairs are made. City officials and staff are coordinating with a contractor to determine the most appropriate steps moving forward to address the leak and ensure continuity of service to provide treated water for the City and the County.

While no new information is available at this time, the City is sharing the same message and request for our citizens to help make a concerted effort to conserve water during this time period and eliminate all non-essential water use.

Non-essential water use is defined as water uses that are neither essential nor required for the protection of public, health, safety, and welfare, including:

1) Irrigation of landscape areas, including without limitation: yards, parks, athletic fields, and

2) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle;

3)Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts,

4) Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;

5) Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street;

6) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi -type pools;

7) Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life;

8) Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting.

By eliminating all non-essential water use while the repairs to the treated water supply lines are made, the treated water in both the elevated storage and ground storage tanks are expected to continue to provide water to our homes and businesses.

As was true yesterday, the quality of the water currently in storage tanks and currently being produced by the water treatment plant has not diminished. There is no concern over the quality or the safety level of the water going to our customers. The concern is solely with the amount of water in our storage tanks and maintaining a sufficient level to provide continue service to the City and the County.

Voluntary compliance and public cooperation with significantly curtailing water usage during this repair time is greatly appreciated.

Public notifications will be made upon completion of these repairs to the water supply lines along with an announcement authorizing citizens to resume normal water usage.