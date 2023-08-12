Paris District of TxDOT Week of August 15 2.2.

Paris District Road Report for week of Aug. 14, 2023

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 14, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 273, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 1396. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with hotmix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for truck parking area.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: State Loop 286 westbound exit ramp at FM 79. Watch for ramp closure while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turn around. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install sidewalk

US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, and traffic and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville, Texas. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk and improve drainage.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), Lamar County: from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk.

Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

SH 11: Hunt County (From Culver St to Live Oak). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. Contractor began milling curb and gutter for the inside lanes for both North and South SH 24/ SH11. The pedestrian crosswalk on SH 11 has been removed. This project is a traffic calming project and pedestrian improvements on SH 11. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642: Hunt County (From FM 35 to SH 66): The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has completed culvert extensions for Phase 1A. and removed concrete median on the South end of I-30 intersection at westbound service road. The contractor has begun the demolition of median on the north end of I-30 intersection.

SP 302: Hunt County (From SH 34 to FM 499, from FM 499 to I-30, from US 69 to SH 34, from O’Neal Street to US 69). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. Milling and paving operations have finished. Paving and milling has begun in the downtown area of Greenville. Embankment work and guardrail work on BU 69 is ongoing. Striping to begin July 31 or later. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2946, Rains County (From FM 515 to FM 2795): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor is performing cross culvert work and culvert extensions at various locations on the project. The contractor has begun base repair work at various locations and widening will begin soon. Subgrade work for the first three miles is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, Hunt County (From I-30 to FM 1567): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor has begun placing prime coat on the beginning stations of the project. Cross culvert work, reworking the roadway, widening and cement treatment to the subgrade, and reworking the roadway base material is ongoing. The contractor has begun placing prime coat on areas near the beginning of the project. Contractor has begun work on the next two miles, flex base, geogrid subgrade widening are set to begin. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

CR 1032, 1031 and 2132 bridge replacement project, Hunt County. The contractor has set barricades and advance warning signs. The contractor has reopened the CR 1032 and CR 2132 bridge. The contractor has begun work CR 1031, they are currently preparing the ROW and preparing to demo the existing bridge. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30, Hunt County: Interchange Improvements: The contractor has set barricades and advance warning signs. Grading and prepping temporary ramps is underway on east-bound and west-bound to get ready for hot mix this week. The contractor has been backfilling along edge of road. The contractor will be excavating on permanent ramp east-bound between SH 36 and FM 1903. Cash Water is working on utility relocation at FM 1570.The frontage road speed reduction signs and low-profile traffic barrier on frontage roads have been installed. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Maintenance crews for both Hunt and Rains County will be performing various sign and mailbox installations on various roads. Hunt crews performed overlay operations on US380 and addressed maintenance deficiencies on US 69 and SH 66. Hunt herbicide is ongoing. Rains County crews addresses maintenance deficiencies on FM779, SH34 and SH276. Herbicide operations are ongoing throughout the counties.