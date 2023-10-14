Paris District Road Report for Oct. 16, 2023 for Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties for the week starting Oct. 16, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County: Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structure.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

SH 24, Lamar & Delta Counties: from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198. Watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Delta County: FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structure.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County: Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk and improve drainage.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structure.