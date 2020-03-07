Paris District Road Report for the week of March 9, 2020



Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of March 9, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line. An overnight lane closure just west of FM 1508 in order to upgrade rail will be in place. Watch for daytime shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence at other locations throughout project limits.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.