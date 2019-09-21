Paris District Road Report for the week of Sept. 23, 2019



Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of Sept. 23, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

SH 24, Delta County: from SH 19 to Hunt County Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 79, Lamar County: from Fannin county line to US 82. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 1497, Lamar County: from FM 1184 to FM 196. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform flexible pavement structure repairs along this section of roadway.

US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as final work is being performed.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.