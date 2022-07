They have repaired the dilapidated parking lot at the Paris Downtown Food Pantry, which will re-open at its regular location at 124 West Cherry Street today. Food will be given out Tuesdays from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, and Thursdays from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Volunteers are needed on Mondays and Wednesdays to help stock shelves and prepare for the next day and distribution days. While the pantry parking lot was under repair, we distributed food at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.